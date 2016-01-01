Overview

Dr. Christopher Radkowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Radkowski works at Pittsburgh Bone Joint And Spine in Clairton, PA with other offices in Homestead, PA and West Mifflin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.