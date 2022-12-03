Overview

Dr. Christopher Radawski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Radawski works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.