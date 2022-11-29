Overview

Dr. Christopher Pyne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MCP HAHNEMANN UNIV (FORMERLY ALLEGHENY UNIV) and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr. Pyne works at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.