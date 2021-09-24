Overview

Dr. Christopher Pugh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.



Dr. Pugh works at Duke Thoracic Surgery Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.