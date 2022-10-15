Dr. Christopher Prusinski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prusinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Prusinski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Prusinski, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Christopher J. Prusinski, DO, PA2404 N Courtenay Pkwy Ste D, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 421-6566
Christopher J Prusinski DO1310 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 421-6566
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgable, kind person, very concerned with finding the root cause of issue. However, doesnt fully listen to patients, and makes it known he obviously knows more about conditions being treated. Wait times can be horrid sometimes, like 1 - 1.5 hours past appt time before being seen. The staff is very friendly though, and super efficient. Some communication could be improved. Like letting patients know that they contact other facilities or.pharmacies for you. Next steps isn't always explained, but they do take care of so much to make it easier for the patient.
About Dr. Christopher Prusinski, DO
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1467556779
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Richmond Heights General Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Ohio University
- Neurology
