Dr. Christopher Provenzano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Provenzano, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Provenzano works at
Locations
St Clair Specialty Physicians PC18001 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 1, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 218-5800
Shelby Office45650 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp, MI 48315 Directions (586) 286-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Provenzano?
He is patient, understanding and thorough. My son who has autism has been a patient of his for many years; I referred my elderly hard of hearing father to him as well as a niece. They all admire his skills and his bedside manner. His staff is warm, kind and efficient.
About Dr. Christopher Provenzano, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Provenzano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Provenzano accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Provenzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Provenzano works at
Dr. Provenzano has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Provenzano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Provenzano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provenzano.
