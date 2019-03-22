See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Santa Barbara, CA
Orthopedic Surgery
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Proctor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Proctor works at Alta Orthopaedics Medical Group in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Solvang, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alta Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.
    Alta Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.
    511 BATH ST, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (805) 963-9377
    Swl Medical Inc
    Swl Medical Inc
    2027 Village Ln Ste 101, Solvang, CA 93463 (805) 688-8821
    De La Vina Surgicenter
    De La Vina Surgicenter
    2323 De la Vina St Ste 102, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (805) 682-5065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Mar 22, 2019
    I have been trying to manage my severely arthritic knee for well over a decade, and have sought treatment from a number of orthopedic knee specialists before finding Dr. Proctor and his support team. Dr Proctor has been truly exceptional in his ability assess my symptoms and come up with a very effective treatment plan. Dr. Proctor's Physician's Assistant, Michelle Meredith PA-C, has also been consistently excellent.
    — Mar 22, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Proctor, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • So Cal Ctr Sports Med
    • Columbia-Presby Med Ctr/Ny Orth Hosp
    Medical Education
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Proctor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Proctor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Proctor has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proctor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

