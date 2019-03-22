Dr. Christopher Proctor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Proctor, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Proctor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Proctor works at
Locations
-
1
Alta Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.511 BATH ST, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 963-9377
-
2
Swl Medical Inc2027 Village Ln Ste 101, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 688-8821
-
3
De La Vina Surgicenter2323 De la Vina St Ste 102, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-5065
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Proctor?
I have been trying to manage my severely arthritic knee for well over a decade, and have sought treatment from a number of orthopedic knee specialists before finding Dr. Proctor and his support team. Dr Proctor has been truly exceptional in his ability assess my symptoms and come up with a very effective treatment plan. Dr. Proctor's Physician's Assistant, Michelle Meredith PA-C, has also been consistently excellent.
About Dr. Christopher Proctor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1033291786
Education & Certifications
- So Cal Ctr Sports Med
- Columbia-Presby Med Ctr/Ny Orth Hosp
- Columbia-Presby Med Ctr
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proctor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proctor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proctor works at
Dr. Proctor has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proctor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.