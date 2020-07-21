Overview

Dr. Christopher Prichard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Prichard works at Texas ENT Specialists, P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.