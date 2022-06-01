Dr. Christopher Powers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Powers, DPM
Dr. Christopher Powers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1500Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
During my visit Dr. Chris listened to my concerns and follow through was excellent. Very approachable and we looked at all of the options to treat my plantar fasciitis. Would highly recommend.
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1497098792
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
