Dr. Christopher Potts, MD
Dr. Christopher Potts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine, M.D., Macon, GA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Midtown1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 950, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 847-4210
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C190, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 663-1100
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Potts and his staff are GREAT! Everything was very efficient, friendly, and helpful from making the appointment to Check out. Dr Potts answered all my questions and provided the options and next steps for my knee. Would recommend him!
About Dr. Christopher Potts, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- American Sports Medicine Institute, Birmingham, AL
- Campbell Clinic, University of Tennessee, Orthopedic Surgery, Memphis, TN
- Mercer University School of Medicine, M.D., Macon, GA
- University of Colorado, B.S., Biology, Boulder, CO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Potts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potts has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Potts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potts.
