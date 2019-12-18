Overview

Dr. Christopher Potter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Potter works at Baptist Neurology Inc in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.