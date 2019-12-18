Dr. Christopher Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Potter, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Potter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
Baptist Neurology Inc1370 13th Ave S Ste 215, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 249-1041
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Potter is technically very knowledgeable and always answers my questions honestly and forthrightly. I think "bedside manner" is important and Dr. Potter has developed a unique style of friendliness, trust and reliability.
About Dr. Christopher Potter, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Neurology
