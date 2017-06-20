Dr. Christopher Poss, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Poss, DDS
Dr. Christopher Poss, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Eau Claire, WI.
Christopher A. Poss, D.D.S.2600 Stein Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 318-0055
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Poss well over 10 years and have always had exceptional care in all services, from dental hygiene to exams to fillings to crowns. His fees are fair and his dental skills are first rate. He is also gentle and understanding of anyone who is anxious about being in the dentist's chair (like me). We highly recommend Dr. Poss and his staff.
About Dr. Christopher Poss, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
