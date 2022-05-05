Dr. Christopher Porterfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porterfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Porterfield, MD
Dr. Christopher Porterfield, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from East Carolina University School of Medicine MPH and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and French Hospital Medical Center.
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Suite 3001444 S Potomac St Ste 300, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I truly wish he was still in our area, but unfortunately he moved away, I believe in December 2020. His NPA, Mike Doyle, left shortly after. They finally found another cardiologist to replace them, but I no longer go there.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- East Carolina University School of Medicine MPH
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Porterfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porterfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porterfield has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porterfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Porterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porterfield.
