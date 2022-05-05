Overview

Dr. Christopher Porterfield, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from East Carolina University School of Medicine MPH and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Porterfield works at Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Suite 300 in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.