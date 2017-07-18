Dr. Christopher Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Porter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Porter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.
Dr. Porter works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porter?
If every doctor communicated and operated like Dr. Porter, it would revolutionize the medical industry. He is watching over my husband and I am totally confident in his assessment and recommendations. Not out for the unnecessary procedures, nor drug pushing, this guy is the real deal.
About Dr. Christopher Porter, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Cancer and Orchiectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
