Dr. Christopher Pollock, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Pollock, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Premier Surgical Papermill Drive6408 Papermill Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-8229
-
2
Premier Surgical Associates4713 Papermill Dr Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-9952
-
3
Lenoir City576 Fort Loudoun Medical Center Dr Ste 106, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 588-8229
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He preformed a highly complicated vascular surgery on me. They saved my life.
About Dr. Christopher Pollock, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306953260
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Univ of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock speaks Spanish.
