Dr. Christopher Plastaras, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (80)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Plastaras, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.

Dr. Plastaras works at Einstein Ophthamology in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Practice Plan, Inc
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6000
  2. 2
    12 S 23rd St Ofc Ctr, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6856

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 80 ratings
Patient Ratings (80)
5 Star
(67)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Christopher Plastaras, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134135767
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Internship
  • Einstein Medical Center, Transitional Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Plastaras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plastaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Plastaras has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Plastaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Plastaras has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plastaras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

80 patients have reviewed Dr. Plastaras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plastaras.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plastaras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plastaras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

