Dr. Christopher Pingitore, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christopher Pingitore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, ME.
Dr. Pingitore works at
Locations
1
Ankle & Foot Associates51 Sewall St Ste 2, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 761-3889
2
Ankle and Foot Associates PC195 Fore River Pkwy Ste 120, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 761-3889
3
Ankle and Foot Associates28 Yarmouth Crossing Dr, Yarmouth, ME 04096 Directions (207) 846-0802
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and kind Treats diabetic procedure Gentle
About Dr. Christopher Pingitore, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
