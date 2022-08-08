Dr. Christopher Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pickett, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Pickett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-3343MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Uconn Health Center11 South Rd, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-3343
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was one of the best providers I have had the privilege to meet at UCONN. I am 37 years old with many health conditions and I have seen many doctors around UCONN. This cardiologist was so knowledgeable and impressive. My father passed from a heart attack and I was concerned for my own health. He put me at ease and spoke to me like a human being. He was kind, caring and was not embarrassed to admit when he wasn't knowledgeable to answer a specific question. I would happily return to this doctor any time I have any issue. He truly was one of the best I've ever met at UCONN. I would recommend him to anyone looking to find a great cardiologist.
About Dr. Christopher Pickett, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386752210
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- Beth Israel Med Center Harvard Med School
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Cardiovascular Disease
