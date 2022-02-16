Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Phillips, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT COLUMBIA and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital and Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Locations
Paducah Rheumatology Jackson Purchase Medical Associates225 Medical Center Dr Ste 206, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 441-4522
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Such an Awesome Doctor, who I feel saved my life. And I thank you for that!!
About Dr. Christopher Phillips, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912024563
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT COLUMBIA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
