Dr. Christopher Phelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Phelan, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Phelan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Phelan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Retreat Ave Ste 811, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phelan?
About Dr. Christopher Phelan, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1699155218
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelan works at
Dr. Phelan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.