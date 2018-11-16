See All Bariatric Doctors in Naples, FL
Dr. Christopher Pham, DO

Bariatric Medicine
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Pham, DO is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Pham works at Neurosurgery of Florida in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgery of Florida
    2515 Northbrooke Plaza Dr, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 325-9278

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?

    Nov 16, 2018
    Dr Pham spent a great deal of time with me. He explained exactly what was wrong and how it could be fixed in Day Surgery!!! No other Dr ever explained the problem to me. The office is so Serene and calming too. He was very professional and explained what I needed to do to get in shape for the surgery. I went for a second opinion but will definitely have Dr Pham do the surgery. I will have to go to Miami from Naples but will be well worth it! Having a Dr you can trust is a must!
    Susan Smith in Naples, FL — Nov 16, 2018
    About Dr. Christopher Pham, DO

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1043399819
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bi County Comm Hospital Msucom
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Pham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pham works at Neurosurgery of Florida in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

    Dr. Pham speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

