Dr. Christopher Pham, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Pham, DO is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Neurosurgery of Florida2515 Northbrooke Plaza Dr, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 325-9278
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pham spent a great deal of time with me. He explained exactly what was wrong and how it could be fixed in Day Surgery!!! No other Dr ever explained the problem to me. The office is so Serene and calming too. He was very professional and explained what I needed to do to get in shape for the surgery. I went for a second opinion but will definitely have Dr Pham do the surgery. I will have to go to Miami from Naples but will be well worth it! Having a Dr you can trust is a must!
About Dr. Christopher Pham, DO
- Bariatric Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Bi County Comm Hospital Msucom
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
