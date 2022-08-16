Dr. Christopher Petrus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Petrus, MD
Dr. Christopher Petrus, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Urology Associates of Fairhope8720 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 433-1895
Fairhope Urology, P.C.188 Hospital Dr Ste 301, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-2241
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- LSU Shreveport
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Urology
Dr. Petrus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrus works at
Dr. Petrus has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petrus speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrus.
