Dr. Christopher Petr, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Petr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odessa, TX.
Dr. Petr works at
Locations
Mch Procare Women's and Maternity Center375 N Sam Houston Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 640-2491
Family Health Clinic840 W Clements St, Odessa, TX 79763 Directions (432) 640-2491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best OBGYN I have had so far. He has patience, understanding and never assumes anything. Has my severe vomiting/ nausea and hyper salivation under control. Never has he undermined how I felt or tried to tell me about "ginger and crackers", like most Dr's. Overall the best OBGYN.
About Dr. Christopher Petr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952713380
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Petr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petr.
