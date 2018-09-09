Dr. Christopher Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Peterson, MD
Dr. Christopher Peterson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Aspirus Langlade Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Locations
Aspirus Wausau Hospital215 N 28th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 847-2866
Aspirus Langlade Hosp Cncr Ctr501 Aurora St Ste 140, Antigo, WI 54409 Directions (715) 623-9587
Wausau Hospital333 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 847-2866
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Langlade Hospital
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
I think Dr Christoper Peterson is a very personable Dr. He has the biggest heart imaginable.He definitely cared for every patient that comes under his care.
About Dr. Christopher Peterson, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1700897535
Education & Certifications
- Univ Wi Hosp & Clinics
- Medical College of Wisconsin
