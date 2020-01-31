Overview

Dr. Christopher Peterson, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Peterson works at Chris Peterson Dermatology in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.