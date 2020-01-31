Dr. Christopher Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Peterson, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
-
1
Chris Peterson Dermatology7a Cleveland Ct, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 351-0345
-
2
Christopher M Peterson MD PA7b Cleveland Ct, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 351-0345
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- SelectHealth
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc - helped my Dad (90+) get his moles analyzed while keeping my dad occupied talking sports. Excellent bedside manner and very educated and cautious about skin.
About Dr. Christopher Peterson, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College of GA
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
