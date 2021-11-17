Dr. Christopher Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Peters, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Northeast Radiation Onc Center1110 Meade St, Dunmore, PA 18512 Directions (570) 342-7864
Professional Radiation Oncology19 Cooke St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 485-7767
Sparta Health & Wellness89 Sparta Ave, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 729-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Fantastic Not only as a practitioner, but also as a patient advocate, who facilitated a referral to a surgeon in a different geographical area and healthcare system
- Radiation Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1487831673
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
