Dr. Christopher Perry, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Perry, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Perry works at Toledo Clinic Ear Nose & Throat in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Toledo Clinic Incorporated
    5800 Park Center Ct Ste C, Toledo, OH 43615
  2. 2
    Flower Hospital
    5200 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560
  3. 3
    ProMedica Physicians Hospitalists
    2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606

  ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Tinnitus
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Balloon Sinuplasty
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer Screening
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Thyroid Scan
TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Tonsillitis
Anosmia
Cholesteatoma
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Head and Neck Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Throat Pain
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 06, 2022
    Recent first visit found staff extremely accommodating and professional. Dr. Perry reviewed findings thoroughly. The four star review reflects excessive wait time. I would recommend Dr. Perry.
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    24 years of experience
    English
    1457353104
    DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Christopher Perry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Perry has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

