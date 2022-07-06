Dr. Christopher Perry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Perry, DO
Dr. Christopher Perry, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Toledo Clinic Incorporated5800 Park Center Ct Ste C, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 724-8368
Flower Hospital5200 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-1140
ProMedica Physicians Hospitalists2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-4000
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Recent first visit found staff extremely accommodating and professional. Dr. Perry reviewed findings thoroughly. The four star review reflects excessive wait time. I would recommend Dr. Perry.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.