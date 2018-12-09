Dr. Christopher Perro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Perro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Perro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Advanced Aesthetics Facial Plastic Surgery and Hair Restoration66 Gruene Park Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 495-5771
- UT Health Tyler
Very professional nice atmosphere . Great staff and clean invironment.
About Dr. Christopher Perro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Hedgewood Surgical Center-Calvin M. Johnson, MD
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University Of Dallas
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
