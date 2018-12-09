See All Plastic Surgeons in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Christopher Perro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Perro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Perro works at Advanced Aesthetics in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Aesthetics Facial Plastic Surgery and Hair Restoration
    66 Gruene Park Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 495-5771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Lip Cancer
Aging Face
Skin Cancer
Lip Cancer
Aging Face

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Perro, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346462496
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hedgewood Surgical Center-Calvin M. Johnson, MD
    Internship
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Perro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perro works at Advanced Aesthetics in New Braunfels, TX. View the full address on Dr. Perro’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Perro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

