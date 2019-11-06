See All Oncologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Christopher Perkins, MD

Oncology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Perkins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Perkins works at Women's Cancer Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Cancer Care
    6121 N Thesta St Ste 205, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 438-7390
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 06, 2019
    Very satified with what he had to tell me my family and I have decided to continue attending all appt that are necessary
    Amelia Sosa — Nov 06, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Perkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396820189
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • UCSF Fresno, University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Fresno
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perkins works at Women's Cancer Care in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Perkins’s profile.

    Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

