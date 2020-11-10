Dr. Christopher Pelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pelt, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Pelt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Pelt works at
Locations
University Orthopedic Center590 S Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 587-7109
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, experience, and answers questions
About Dr. Christopher Pelt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1073653036
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelt accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.