Dr. Christopher Pelletiere, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Pelletiere, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Inverness, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Pelletiere works at Barrington Plastic Surgery Ltd in Inverness, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barrington Plastic Surgery Ltd.
    1602 W Colonial Pkwy, Inverness, IL 60067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 358-9444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AllKids Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 09, 2022
    I had a breast augmentation with Dr. Christopher Pelletiere, and I could not be happier! He was thorough and took his time explaining everything to me and answering any questions I had. He did an amazing job, and my results are exactly what I wanted. So glad I went with Dr. Pelletiere!
    Katie — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Pelletiere, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528086725
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Washington Dc
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Christopher Pelletiere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelletiere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pelletiere has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelletiere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pelletiere works at Barrington Plastic Surgery Ltd in Inverness, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pelletiere’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelletiere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelletiere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelletiere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelletiere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

