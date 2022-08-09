Overview

Dr. Christopher Pelletiere, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Inverness, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Pelletiere works at Barrington Plastic Surgery Ltd in Inverness, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.