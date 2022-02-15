Overview

Dr. Christopher Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center at Franklin and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Patton works at Western Kentucky Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Glasgow, KY and Franklin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.