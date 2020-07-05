See All Cardiologists in Lutz, FL
Dr. Christopher Pastore, MD

Cardiology
3 (38)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Pastore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Pastore works at Tampa Cardiac Specialists LLC in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Cardiac Specialists LLC
    4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 205, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 229-9292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jul 05, 2020
    On my visit to the office everyone was very pleasant as usual. Dr Pastore was attentive, pleasant and listened to my concerns. He is my preferred cardio to go to in case of emergency.
    — Jul 05, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Pastore, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255479051
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Pastore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pastore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pastore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pastore works at Tampa Cardiac Specialists LLC in Lutz, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pastore’s profile.

    Dr. Pastore has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

