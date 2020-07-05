Overview

Dr. Christopher Pastore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Pastore works at Tampa Cardiac Specialists LLC in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.