Dr. Christopher Pastore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Pastore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Pastore works at
Locations
Tampa Cardiac Specialists LLC4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 205, Lutz, FL 33558
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
On my visit to the office everyone was very pleasant as usual. Dr Pastore was attentive, pleasant and listened to my concerns. He is my preferred cardio to go to in case of emergency.
About Dr. Christopher Pastore, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1255479051
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastore works at
Dr. Pastore has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastore.
