Dr. Christopher Parry, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Parry, DO is an Urology Specialist in Chestertown, MD. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Locations
UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Chestertown126 Philosophers Ter Ste 100, Chestertown, MD 21620 Directions (410) 778-7662
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Parry, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1316907447
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University|Detroit Osteopathic Health
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parry has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Parry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parry.
