Dr. Parkhurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christopher Parkhurst, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Parkhurst, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Parkhurst works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parkhurst?
About Dr. Christopher Parkhurst, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1891180873
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parkhurst works at
Dr. Parkhurst has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parkhurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parkhurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parkhurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.