Dr. Paris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Paris, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Paris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Paris works at
Locations
Christopher L. Paris M D P C.2820 Central Ave Ste B, Billings, MT 59102 Directions (406) 256-1405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I Last seen Dr. Paris in 1995 & he fixed my right eye I had detached retina in both eye's but was only able to have the one eye surgery done at that time And now many many Yrs later I want him to take a look at the left eye & see to my needs of the complex surgery that is required.I Only Trust Dr. Paris With My Eyes As He Has Done Excellent Care For Me In The Past,Both Surgically And The After Care Was Above And Beyond. A Big Thank You And Many Blessings To Him. Gary R L
About Dr. Christopher Paris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paris works at
Dr. Paris has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.