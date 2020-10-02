Dr. Christopher Paprzycki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paprzycki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Paprzycki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Paprzycki, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Paprzycki works at
Locations
The Christ Hospital2123 Auburn Ave # 139, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 541-0700
The Christ Hospital6939 Cox Rd # 250, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 541-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
For me the most important detail was he took his time with me & listened to all my questions. Dr. Paprzycki is very kind.
About Dr. Christopher Paprzycki, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samar Hosp
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paprzycki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paprzycki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paprzycki works at
Dr. Paprzycki has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paprzycki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Paprzycki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paprzycki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paprzycki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paprzycki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.