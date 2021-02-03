Dr. Christopher Pappas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pappas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christopher Pappas, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Healthcare Management Group Pain Management5597 N Dixie Hwy Fl 2, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 958-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Christopher Pappas! After several other doctors, my husbands years of foot pain is finally gone. We appreciate your excellent skills, knowledge and professionalism. Highly Recommended!!
About Dr. Christopher Pappas, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306084157
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Binghamton University
