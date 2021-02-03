Overview

Dr. Christopher Pappas, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Pappas works at Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.