Dr. Christopher Palma, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Palma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Geneva General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Palma works at
Locations
Rheumatology Clinic At Mary Parkes Asthma Center400 Red Creek Dr Ste 240, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 486-0901
Ur Neurosurgery Canandaigua395 West St Ste 007, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 486-0901
Ur Medicine Allergy & Immunology Clinic125 Lattimore Rd Ste G110, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 486-0901
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Geneva General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He could have better bed side manner but seemed to really listen and ordered tests to help get to the bottom of my pain.
About Dr. Christopher Palma, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1811286032
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palma works at
Dr. Palma has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palma.
