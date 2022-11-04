Dr. Christopher Paladino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paladino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Paladino, DPM
Dr. Christopher Paladino, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
The Foot & Ankle Care Center28089 Vanderbilt Dr Ste 104, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 498-1176Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 3:00pm
The Foot & Ankle Care Center5470 Bryson Ct Ste 101, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 263-9559Tuesday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Foot & Ankle Care Center PA2330 Pine Ridge Rd # 32, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 263-9559
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is the best !!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Siena / Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery
Dr. Paladino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paladino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paladino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paladino has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paladino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paladino speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Paladino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paladino.
