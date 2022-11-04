Overview

Dr. Christopher Paladino, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.



Dr. Paladino works at The Foot & Ankle Care Center in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.