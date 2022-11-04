See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bonita Springs, FL
Dr. Christopher Paladino, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Paladino, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.

Dr. Paladino works at The Foot & Ankle Care Center in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Foot & Ankle Care Center
    28089 Vanderbilt Dr Ste 104, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 498-1176
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    The Foot & Ankle Care Center
    5470 Bryson Ct Ste 101, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 263-9559
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Foot & Ankle Care Center PA
    2330 Pine Ridge Rd # 32, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 263-9559

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
  • Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 04, 2022
    He is the best !!
    G K-T — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Paladino, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689674178
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Siena / Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery
    Undergraduate School

