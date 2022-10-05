See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Deland, FL
Dr. Christopher Paik, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Paik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deland, FL. 

Dr. Paik works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family and Internal Medicine at DeLand in Deland, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family and Internal Medicine at DeLand
    1070 N Stone St Ste A, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christopher Paik, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548748957
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Paik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Paik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Paik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Paik works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family and Internal Medicine at DeLand in Deland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Paik’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

