Dr. Christopher Owen, MD

Neurosurgery
Dr. Christopher Owen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.

Dr. Owen works at Kaiser Permanente - Orange County Medical Center (Irvine & Anaheim) in Anaheim, CA.

    Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Kraemer Medical Offices
    Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Kraemer Medical Offices
3460 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806
(833) 574-2273
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Nov 20, 2017
    Words fail to explain the amazing treatment and after care I have received from Dr Owen and his team. His friendly demeanor put my mind at rest and at no time did I ever feel anything other than gratitude that he was my surgeon. Thank you Dr Owen, you saved my life.
    Errol De Jager in Irvine, CA — Nov 20, 2017
    • Neurosurgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Neurosurgery
    Dr. Christopher Owen, MD is accepting new patients.

    Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Owen works at Kaiser Permanente - Orange County Medical Center (Irvine & Anaheim) in Anaheim, CA. View the full address on Dr. Owen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

