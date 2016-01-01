See All Podiatrists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Christopher Otiko, DPM

Podiatry
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Otiko, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. 

Dr. Otiko works at Vanessa Home Health Services in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Reseda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanessa Home Health Services
    18740 Ventura Blvd Ste 102, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 836-2475
  2. 2
    Wv Medical Transporation Inc
    6650 Reseda Blvd Ste 101A, Reseda, CA 91335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 708-7668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christopher Otiko, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346223997
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Otiko, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otiko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Otiko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Otiko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Otiko has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otiko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Otiko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otiko.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otiko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otiko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

