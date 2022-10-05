Overview

Dr. Christopher Olukoga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Olukoga works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Winter Park in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

