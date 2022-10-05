Dr. Christopher Olukoga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olukoga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Olukoga, MD
Dr. Christopher Olukoga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Winter Park1925 Mizell Ave Ste 201, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Oviedo8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 290, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Adventhealth Orlando
Dr O is AWESOME!! He’s very caring, never in a hurry to answers all you questions, and makes you feel like you are his only patient!!! I would HIGHLY recommend him for all your surgerical needs!! HE’S THE BEST!!!
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UT Southwestern/Parkland Meml Hosp
- Howard Univ Hosp
- howard university hospital
- University of Benin
- General Surgery
Dr. Olukoga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Olukoga using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Olukoga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olukoga has seen patients for Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olukoga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
319 patients have reviewed Dr. Olukoga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olukoga.
