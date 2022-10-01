Overview

Dr. Christopher Olenek, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Olenek works at East Side Urgent Care in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.