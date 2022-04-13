Dr. Christopher Olenec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olenec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Olenec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Olenec, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD.
Dr. Olenec works at
Locations
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Assoc820 Bestgate Rd Ste 2A, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2116
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana

Ratings & Reviews
I give them five stars and my gratitude. My other doctor within this practice retired and for my past couple colonoscopy appointments, I've seen Dr. Olenec. I found him to be extremely nice and informative. This is a life saving procedure and I'm extremely grateful to Dr. Olenec and his staff for their professionalism, kindness, sense of humor and knowledge. They have to deal with a variety of personalities and people who think they are the only patients on the planet. I have witnessed a few of them. One came in the door complaining about having to wear a mask. Perhaps if they remembered their manners, their experience would be more positive.
About Dr. Christopher Olenec, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1891968046
