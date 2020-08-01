See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Christopher Olch, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Olch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Olch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.

Dr. Olch works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stacee Kessinger, MD
Dr. Stacee Kessinger, MD
6 (23)
View Profile
Dr. Chelsea Boe, MD
Dr. Chelsea Boe, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Erin Moyer, MD
Dr. Erin Moyer, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Clinic Salmon Center
    2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 830-1301
  2. 2
    Naval Hospital
    1 Boone Rd, Bremerton, WA 98312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 475-4111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Baker’s Cyst
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Baker’s Cyst

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Olch?

Aug 01, 2020
superb surgeon and human being
— Aug 01, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christopher Olch, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Olch, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Olch to family and friends

Dr. Olch's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Olch

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Olch, MD.

About Dr. Christopher Olch, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790758720
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • U Conn|University of Connecticut Health Center
Residency
Internship
  • Naval Med Ctr San Diego
Internship
Medical Education
  • Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Olch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Olch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Olch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Olch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Christopher Olch, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.