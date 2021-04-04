See All Neurosurgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Christopher Ogilvy, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Ogilvy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Ogilvy works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Gastroenterology Division in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BIDMC - Liver Center
    110 Francis St, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-1070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Best Neuro Vascular surgeon Has a fantastic temperment
    Jim Fitzpatrick — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Ogilvy, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306836853
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia-Presby Med Ctr-Columbia U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Ogilvy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogilvy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogilvy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogilvy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogilvy works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Gastroenterology Division in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Ogilvy’s profile.

    Dr. Ogilvy has seen patients for Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogilvy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogilvy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogilvy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogilvy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogilvy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

