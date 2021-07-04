Dr. Christopher O'Connell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher O'Connell, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Skin Associates of South Florida4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 443-6606Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. O'Connell is amazing. I've been to dermatologists in NYC, London and Florida and no one compares. All the docs at this office are great, however, Dr. O'Connell is like having a doctor that actually cares about letting you know what is best for you as well as giving you the straight story on all the treatments he offers. Love the guy!
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598934671
- Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt
- Dermatology
Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connell speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.
