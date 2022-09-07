Overview

Dr. Christopher O'Carroll, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. O'Carroll works at Multiple Sclerosis Center of California in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.